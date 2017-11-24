Two people are in custody and two others are still being sought after a woman was killed during an apparent carjacking in Newark.Police responded to reports of a person shot on South 20th Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.The victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital.She has been identified as 40-year-old Shuri Henry of Newark.Her 2005 Kia Sorrento bearing NJ registration D71-FYE was taken during this incident, investigators said. The vehicle was recovered Friday morning.Police are also investigating another shooting in Newark Thanksgiving night on South Orange Avenue that left one man dead and another wounded.46-year-old Terrance Harris was killed in the shooting that occurred around 8 p.m.The wounded man, whose name has not been released, was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Both incidents are being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Homicide Task Force at 1 (877) TIPS-4EC or 1(877) 847-7432.----------