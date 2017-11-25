2 men, teen arrested after woman killed in carjacking in Newark

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans has the latest on the Newark carjacking.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities have arrested two men and a 14-year-old boy in connection with a deadly carjacking in Newark.

Prosecutors say Supreme Allah Jr., Antonio Torres and the teen were arrested Friday morning, just hours after the carjacking occurred.

Authorities say police spotted the car and saw four people get out. They captured three of them after a brief foot chase, but the fourth person got away.

Police responded to reports of a person shot at the scene of the carjacking on South 20th Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

She has been identified as 40-year-old Shuri Henry of Newark.

Her 2005 Kia Sorrento bearing NJ registration D71-FYE was taken during the incident, investigators said.

Authorities say Henry's young nephew was in the car with her but apparently wasn't injured.

Allah and the 14-year-old are charged with murder and robbery. Torres is charged with eluding police.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carjackingshootingwoman killedNewarkEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Death toll climbs to 305 in Sinai mosque attack in Egypt
8-year-old hurt when car crashes while child steers it
2 suspects wanted in violent Pinkberry robbery
Man fatally shot inside Brooklyn check cashing store
Teen sews bears using uniforms of fallen police officers
Black Friday computer glitch backs up checkout lines at Macy's
Community agrees to pay settlement after man run over on beach
Runners offended by Massapequa Turkey Trot's Facebook post
Show More
Shoppers hit the stores in search of Black Friday bargains
2-year-old boy dead, mother critically injured in house fire
Man arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
Suspect arrested after state trooper and father of 3 killed on Thanksgiving
Mom, 2 sons facing burglary and assault charges
More News
Top Video
Shoppers hit the stores in search of Black Friday bargains
Fire burns through two homes in Queens on Thanksgiving
Meet the FDNY's latest rescue paramedics class
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video