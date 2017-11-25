Authorities have arrested two men and a 14-year-old boy in connection with a deadly carjacking in Newark.Prosecutors say Supreme Allah Jr., Antonio Torres and the teen were arrested Friday morning, just hours after the carjacking occurred.Authorities say police spotted the car and saw four people get out. They captured three of them after a brief foot chase, but the fourth person got away.Police responded to reports of a person shot at the scene of the carjacking on South 20th Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.The victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital.She has been identified as 40-year-old Shuri Henry of Newark.Her 2005 Kia Sorrento bearing NJ registration D71-FYE was taken during the incident, investigators said.Authorities say Henry's young nephew was in the car with her but apparently wasn't injured.Allah and the 14-year-old are charged with murder and robbery. Torres is charged with eluding police.----------