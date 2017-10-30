2 NYPD detectives indicted on charges of raping teen in police van

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two NYPD detectives surrendered Monday morning to face rape charges.

Detective Eddie Martins and Richard Hall were indicted on charges of raping an 18-year-old woman in their police van during an arrest in Brooklyn last month, Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

Both officers were placed on modified duty.

But after the grand jury indictment, they were suspended from the force.

The two were arraigned Monday morning on a 50-count indictment. They are charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree kidnapping, official misconduct and related counts.

The woman told investigators two detectives forced her to commit sex acts on them when they arrested her on Sept 15 in Bath Beach for possession of marijuana and anti anxiety drugs.

The victim's attorney has filed a notice of claim with the Comptroller's office, asking for $50 million in damages.

Martins was ordered held on $250,000 bail and Hall was ordered held on $150,000 bail. Both were ordered to return to court on January 18, 2018.

If convicted, they each face up to 25 years in prison.
