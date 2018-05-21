2 NYPD officers, one the groom, die wedding night car crash in Ulster County

(Facebook)

SHANDANKEN, Ulster County (WABC) --
Two off-duty NYPD officers were killed in a one-car crash in Ulster County Sunday night, on the night of one of the officer's wedding.

It happened around 11:23 p.m. on Oliveria Road in the town of Shandaken. It appears they had recently left the reception.

Police say that John M. Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati when it suddenly left the roadway and hit a large tree.

That caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.

Michael Colangelo, 31, of Huntington Station and Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

