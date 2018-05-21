Two off-duty NYPD officers were killed in a one-car crash in Ulster County Sunday night, on the night of one of the officer's wedding.It happened around 11:23 p.m. on Oliveria Road in the town of Shandaken. It appears they had recently left the reception.Police say that John M. Martinez was driving a 2018 Maserati when it suddenly left the roadway and hit a large tree.That caused the vehicle to flip onto its roof.Michael Colangelo, 31, of Huntington Station and Martinez, 39, of Hauppauge, were pronounced dead at the scene.A third person was taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------