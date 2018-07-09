2 rescued after boat overturns in Hudson River

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannan Sohn reports from NewsCopter7 on a small boat that capsized in the Hudson River

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two people had to be rescued after their small boat overturned in the Hudson River Monday.

The Coast Guard says the 10-foot dingy capsized in the waters off Jersey City around 3:30 p.m.

One man fell into the river, while the other was left standing on the underside of the boat as first responders raced to the area.

A good Samaritan passenger vessel pulled the person from the water.

NewsCopter7 was over the scene as the man on the boat unsuccessfully attempted to flip it upright on his own. Eventually, he abandoned ship and jumped to a rescue boat.

The Coast Guard, NYPD and a New Jersey fire boat responded and helped upright the dinghy.

Both passengers on board are OK.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentrescueNew York CityJersey City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News