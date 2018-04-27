2 shot in Banana King parking lot dispute in New Jersey

Two people were shot during a dispute at the Banana King restaurant in Paterson early Friday.The gunfire apparently erupted in the parking lot of the 21st Avenue restaurant just after 4 a.m.Authorities say a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Paterson, went to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center for treatment.Both victims are listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.Anyone with additional information is urged to contact police at 1-877-370-PCPO.----------