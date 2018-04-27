2 shot in Banana King parking lot dispute in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened during a dispute at the Banana King restaurant in Paterson.

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two people were shot during a dispute at the Banana King restaurant in Paterson early Friday.

The gunfire apparently erupted in the parking lot of the 21st Avenue restaurant just after 4 a.m.

Authorities say a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, both from Paterson, went to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Both victims are listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact police at 1-877-370-PCPO.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfightPatersonPassaic County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
20-year-old woman found fatally stabbed outside NJ home
Suspect escapes police custody from Bronx hospital
Man killed after being dragged along LIRR platform
$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC
Recovered gun could help solve Bronx teen's 2012 murder
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Amazon raising price of annual Prime membership to $119
Man attempts to light MTA worker on fire, police say
Show More
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Man whose pit bull attacked woman on subway charged
Convicted cop killer Herman Bell set to be paroled
Port Authority censures ex-commissioner who berated police
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
More News