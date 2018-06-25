21-year-old man charged in Bronx River Parkway attack on teen

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on the Bronx River Parkway (ShutterStock)

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
A 21-year-old man is charged in the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy on the Bronx River Parkway last week, and the suspect will face federal charges.

Authorities say the incident is linked to the same gang believed to be responsible for the murder of an innocent 15-year-old boy in the Bronx.

Ramon Paulino is charged with attempted murder, gang assault and assault in the attack that left the 14-year-old in critical condition. Paulino and a group of suspects allegedly chased the teen before stabbing him multiple times.

Paulino's case will be handled by federal prosecutors, and several others are still being sought.

Police say the stabbing was followed by a shooting that they believe was in retaliation.

The stabbing happened last Monday, two days before a group of men dragged 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz out of a Bronx deli and fatally slashed him in the neck Wednesday. Police believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Both attacks have been linked to the same gang, but it is not known if the stabbings are connected.

