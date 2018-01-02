23 people were injured in a seventh-alarm fire that burned through an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday morning.The fire started in a furniture store on the first floor of the building on Commonwealth Avenue in the Van Nest section just after 5:30 a.m.Flames spread through the four-story building and through the roof.The injured include 22 civilians and one firefighter. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.22 people have been left homeless.On the frigid morning, firefighters were battling not only the flames but the cold as well.A heavy icing condition was reported on streets around the building.More than 400 firefighters were on the scene, forced to battle the fire from the street after the intense smoke and flames drove them from the building before they were able to search all of the apartments."Not 100 percent sure, all the searches weren't able to be completed," said FDNY Assistant Chief Roger Sakowich. "We will go back into this building, we will do a total search of this building before we leave."Firefighters broke windows to get people out of the building as the fire continued to burn.One woman ran down the hall banging on doors to try and get her neighbors out.Another resident, Erica Ortiz, escaped with her two children and dog. She was getting ready for work when she smelled smoke."I woke up my husband, my kids and said listen there's a fire in the building," Ortiz said. "By the time we opened the door in the hallway, there was black smoke."Derick Waller had an update from the scene:East Tremont Avenue was closed between Rosedale Avenue and Saint Lawrence Avenue.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.----------