25-year-old woman hurt in Seaside Heights hit and run

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 25-year-old woman was struck by a car just a few blocks from the beach and boardwalk at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sheridan Avenue and Central Avenue in Seaside Heights.Authorities say 25-year-old Danielle Cangelosi, of Kingston, New York, was walking eastbound on Sheridan Avenue when she was struck by a black Dodge Ram that was traveling northbound on Central Avenue.Cangelosi was thrown approximately 20 feet north by the impact.The driver then fled the scene.Cangelosi was transported to Community Medical Center. Her condition was not released.The only further description regarding the vehicle is a partial New Jersey license plate with the letters TJ.Anyone with information or who had witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Seaside Heights Police Department at 732-793-1800 or the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 Ext. 3257.----------