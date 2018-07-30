25-year-old woman hurt in Seaside Heights hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the hit and run incident in Seaside Heights.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a 25-year-old woman was struck by a car just a few blocks from the beach and boardwalk at the Jersey Shore over the weekend.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sheridan Avenue and Central Avenue in Seaside Heights.

Authorities say 25-year-old Danielle Cangelosi, of Kingston, New York, was walking eastbound on Sheridan Avenue when she was struck by a black Dodge Ram that was traveling northbound on Central Avenue.

Cangelosi was thrown approximately 20 feet north by the impact.

The driver then fled the scene.

Cangelosi was transported to Community Medical Center. Her condition was not released.

The only further description regarding the vehicle is a partial New Jersey license plate with the letters TJ.

Anyone with information or who had witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Seaside Heights Police Department at 732-793-1800 or the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 Ext. 3257.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runSeaside HeightsOcean County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News