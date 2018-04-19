3 arrested in death of 20-year-old man on Long Island

Nassau County police have arrested three men in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Long Island.Pharoh Boone was rushed to Long Island Jewish Hospital on April 3 with a gunshot wound to the back. He died hours after he arrived.Michael Durham, 20, was arrested Wednesday and is being held at Nassau County police headquarters on second-degree murder charges.Earlier this week, police arrested 18-year-old Gil Iphael and 21-year-old Joshua Desrosiers. They are also charged with second-degree murder.Investigators have released very little information about the circumstances behind the charges and the incident itself.----------