3 arrested in death of 20-year-old man on Long Island

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) --Nassau County police have arrested three men in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man on Long Island.
Pharoh Boone was rushed to Long Island Jewish Hospital on April 3 with a gunshot wound to the back. He died hours after he arrived.
Michael Durham, 20, was arrested Wednesday and is being held at Nassau County police headquarters on second-degree murder charges.
Earlier this week, police arrested 18-year-old Gil Iphael and 21-year-old Joshua Desrosiers. They are also charged with second-degree murder.
Investigators have released very little information about the circumstances behind the charges and the incident itself.
