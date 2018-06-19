3 dead after being pulled from pool at North Carolina apartment complex

Three people are dead after being pulled from a pool, unresponsive, early Tuesday morning.

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Three people are dead after being pulled unresponsive from a pool in North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

Durham police were called to the Chapel Tower apartment complex, located at 1315 Morreene Road, around 3 a.m. after reports of a possible drowning.

When officers arrived, they found two males and one female submerged in the pool.

Authorities pulled them out and started to administer CPR.

The group was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Officers did not comment on their identities or how the incident occurred.

An investigation is underway.

