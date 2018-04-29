Three people were killed and eight others injured when a fire ripped through a home in Queens.The fire broke out just before midnight Saturday at a two-story home on 211th Street in Queens Village.The three-alarm blaze engulfed the first and second floors. It took firefighters about two hours to bring it under control.The victims were an 87-year-old man, an 82-year-old woman, and a 32-year-old woman. Their identities have not been released.Another person is in serious condition, while the other injures are not life-threatening. Among the injured was an 8-year-old girl.The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is not considered suspicious, the FDNY said.----------