MURDER SUICIDE

3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ellenville, New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Shirleen Allicot reports on apparent double-murder suicide in Ellenville, New York

By Eyewitness News
ELLENVILLE, New York (WABC) --
A massive police investigation is underway after three people were found dead in an apparent double-murder suicide in New York's Hudson Valley Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Canal Lock apartments on Center Street in Ellenville.

Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion said one female and two males were found dead at this location, and a weapon was recovered. One of them is believed to be the gunman.

Ellenville Central School District officials said all schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting, but the lockdown has been lifted and schools are not dismissing early. The shooting had nothing to do with any of the schools in the village.

Ellenville is about 80 miles north of New York City in Ulster County.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murder suicidehomicidehomicide investigationEllenvilleUlster County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER SUICIDE
Couple, dog found dead in apparent holiday murder-suicide
NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street
Grief counselors visit school after student killed in murder-suicide
3 dead in double-murder suicide in Westchester County
More murder suicide
Top Stories
16-year-old victim, suspect ID'd in Dunkin' Donuts stabbing
A rough day for NJ Transit
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Armed standoff ends in New Jersey, schools closed for day
Dog dies at NJ PetSmart grooming appointment
Police: Man lived with girlfriend's body for at least a month
Walmart to raise starting pay, issue $1,000 bonuses
Show More
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman leaving church
Suspect robs elderly woman, 4-year-old girl on UWS
Missouri governor: I cheated on my wife
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker a level 3 sex offender
Suspect critical after double murder-attempted suicide in Bronx
More News
Top Video
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Eyewitness News Update
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
16-year-old victim, suspect ID'd in Dunkin' Donuts stabbing
More Video