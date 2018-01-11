A massive police investigation is underway after three people were found dead in an apparent double-murder suicide in New York's Hudson Valley Thursday morning.The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Canal Lock apartments on Center Street in Ellenville.Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion said one female and two males were found dead at this location, and a weapon was recovered. One of them is believed to be the gunman.Ellenville Central School District officials said all schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting, but the lockdown has been lifted and schools are not dismissing early. The shooting had nothing to do with any of the schools in the village.Ellenville is about 80 miles north of New York City in Ulster County.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.