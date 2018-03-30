3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash in Queens

Three of the five injured people were thrown from the vehicle.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) --
Five people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens Friday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between Jewel Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway.


The impact of the crash caused three people to be thrown from a silver vehicle, which police say rear ended one vehicle and was also struck from behind.

The victims were rushed to New York-Presbyterian Queens in unknown condition.

The eastbound lanes were temporarily closed for the investigation.

