3 injured in fiery crash in New Jersey that split car in half

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened early Monday morning in Irvington, NJ.

Eyewitness News
IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three people were hurt in a violent and fiery crash in New Jersey early Monday.

Video shows the scene on Union Avenue in Irvington, where the driver crashed into a tree.

The force of the crash was so great that the vehicle split in half, and one of the halves caught fire.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car firecar crashIrvington (NJ)Essex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News