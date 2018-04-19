3 injured when driver loses control, crashes into store in Brentwood

NJ Burkett reports on an SUV crashing into a Brentwood store.

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities say three people were injured Thursday when a driver crashed into a grocery store on Long Island.

The accident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Wicks Road in Brentwood.

Police said a 74-year-old man was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition and pulling out of a parking spot when he drove forward into the Food Bazaar Supermarket. The SUV went into the store and damaged a side wall.

The man then reversed his vehicle, struck two parked cars and drove into the Rainbow clothing store, police said.


It wasn't immediately clear why the driver lost control.

The driver of the Ford and two people in the supermarket were taken to Southside Hospital with minor injuries.

Ambulances from four departments responded to the scene to treat the victims.

Police will talk to the driver about the accident.

