EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2981111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Three people were hurt but miraculously survived after they were struck by a USPS truck in Manhattan Tuesday morning

A United States Postal Service truck driver is facing charges after he backed up over three pedestrians on the East Side of Manhattan Tuesday morning.The incident happened around 10 a.m. on First Avenue near 37th Street.Authorities say the 49-year-old driver was in the northbound lanes when he reversed and struck three pedestrians waiting to cross First Avenue.He reportedly has a reverse camera but did not see anyone behind him while trying to move further from the curb. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.A 48-year-old woman suffered a right leg injury, while a 68-year-old woman had injuries to the leg, arm, ribs and neck. A 66-year-old man suffered injuries to both legs.All three were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive.The driver, from Queens, was charged with failure to yield.----------