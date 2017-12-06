3 violent Houston road rage incidents in 2 days

Woman struck in head during shooting on Westheimer near Dairy Ashford.

HOUSTON --
Houston roads can be particularly dangerous during the holiday season, as an influx of shoppers and travelers add on to the already busy commute.

But over the last 48 hours, a rash of frightening road rage incidents has ended in gun violence that cost a mother her life and shattered a sense of safety for area drivers.

TUESDAY, 1:20 P.M.: Man pulls gun on woman on I-10
Concerns began on I-10 near the 610 Loop yesterday when Christy Richard and her 3-year-old daughter were caught in the crosshairs of a man's gun.

Richard says she was stunned when the driver of a pickup truck slammed on his brakes and began throwing rocks at her car.

A woman says she and her 3-year-old daughter were in the crosshairs of this man's gun on I-10 this afternoon.



When Richard began tailing the driver with 911 dispatchers on the line, she says she and her daughter were staring down the barrel of a gun.

"He proceeds to point the gun at me, making the motion," she explained. "I guess he figured out that I was calling the police. He tried to lose me. He tried to deter me from getting the license plate number."

Fortunately, Richard and her little girl weren't hurt. Lieu Nguyen wasn't as lucky.

TUESDAY, 7:40 P.M.: Mother of 2 killed in Mission Bend
The mother of two was found shot to death inside her Toyota Camry near Bissonnet and Addicks Clodine, in Mission Bend hours later.

Investigators said a man found her body and tried to help, but it was too late.

Investigators say a shooting suspect is on the run after a woman was murdered in the Mission Bend area.



Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls concluded Nguyen, 38, was the victim of possible road rage violence.

Her killer is still on the run, leaving her family to face the holidays without their mother by their side.

WEDNESDAY, 2:45 P.M.: Crash ends in violent shooting on Westheimer
Eyewitness News reporter Erica Simon was on her way to work on a story this afternoon when gunfire erupted on one of the busiest roads in Houston.

Investigators said two men involved in a crash on Westheimer and South Kirkwood fired on one another, sending bystanders-including Erica-scrambling to take cover.

A woman nearby was grazed in the ear and taken to a west Houston medical center for treatment, while one of the shooting suspects was transported by Ben Taub Hospital.

All these incidents highlight a need for everyone to be prepared for the unexpected and to keep your eyes open.

RAW VIDEO: Two men face each other with guns drawn after an accident on Westheimer
A shootout between two men involved in accident, ends with one man shot and an innocent bystander wounded

