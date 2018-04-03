3-year-old dies in Rockaways apartment, stepfather questioned

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the Rockaways where the girl's stepfather is being questioned.

By
ROCKAWAYS, Queens (WABC) --
The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl with signs of abuse.

Little Bella Edwards was found unconscious in an apartment building in Queens.

Police are saying this is a possible case of child abuse.

The girl's stepfather was the only adult home at the time with Bella and called 911.

He's being questioned at the 100th precinct on Beach 94th Street in the Rockaways, along with the girl's mother.

Police got the call around 6 p.m. Monday from a sixth floor apartment on Beach 105th Street.

They found 3-year-old Bella Edwards unresponsive and her stepfather was performing CPR.

She was later pronounced dead at Saint John's Hospital.

Police say Bella's injuries are consistent with that of physical abuse.

A 3-month-old baby was also in the apartment at the time and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child killedchild deathchild abuseRockaway BeachQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Armed robbery at CVS in Port Jefferson Station
Yankees try for take 2 of home opener
Gas station owner to split Mega Millions winnings with workers
Global stocks fall on US-China trade tensions, tech scrutiny
Alleged stalker arrested after breaking into NJ mayor's home
White House a possible location for Trump-Putin meeting
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Delivery man crushed by makeshift hoist at NYC supermarket
Show More
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Judge who admitted he's serial panty stealer suspended
Police: Exchange student built gun from parts bought online
Couple forced child to drink toilet water, police say
Police rescue 3 people from burning building in East Harlem
More News
Top Video
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Armed robbery at CVS in Port Jefferson Station
More Video