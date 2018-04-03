The NYPD is investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl with signs of abuse.Little Bella Edwards was found unconscious in an apartment building in Queens.Police are saying this is a possible case of child abuse.The girl's stepfather was the only adult home at the time with Bella and called 911.He's being questioned at the 100th precinct on Beach 94th Street in the Rockaways, along with the girl's mother.Police got the call around 6 p.m. Monday from a sixth floor apartment on Beach 105th Street.They found 3-year-old Bella Edwards unresponsive and her stepfather was performing CPR.She was later pronounced dead at Saint John's Hospital.Police say Bella's injuries are consistent with that of physical abuse.A 3-month-old baby was also in the apartment at the time and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.----------