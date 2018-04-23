A four-alarm fire raced through two buildings in Jersey City early Monday.Cupcake the cat was rescued from the window ledge by a Jersey City firefighter and reunited with its owner after it managed to escape the burning building.Sadly, several other cats never made it out alive."One of the neighbors lost two cats. We lost four cats, but everybody else, as far as we know? Good," said Naldlal Mano, a resident.Mano is looking at the bright side. No people died in this fire at the corner of Bergen and Bramhall avenues, nor were there any serious injuries, despite heavy smoke and flames that broke out in one building sometime after midnight before spreading next door."Breathing in the fire, one cop, he ran up inside and got a couple people out of the building," said Charles Fountain, a resident.Fountain says he saw the flames and banged on neighbors' doors to get them out."Something's on fire. It's time to get out of here," he said.Fire gutted the two buildings and now several families are now looking for a new place to live.Mano says he still has faith."We have faith that somebody is upstairs. Even though we have these losses, because it could have been worse," Mano said.The American Red Cross is assisting 42 people in 11 families with temporary lodging, food and clothing.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------