4-alarm fire rips through house in Wayne, New Jersey
Firefighters battled a 4-alarm fire in Wayne early Monday.
WABC
Eyewitness News
Monday, October 23, 2017 06:48AM
WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fourth-alarm fire burned through a home in New Jersey early Monday.
The fire broke out in the home on Seminole Avenue in Wayne just after 2 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
