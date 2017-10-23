4-alarm fire rips through house in Wayne, New Jersey

Firefighters battled a 4-alarm fire in Wayne early Monday.

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A fourth-alarm fire burned through a home in New Jersey early Monday.

The fire broke out in the home on Seminole Avenue in Wayne just after 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported.
