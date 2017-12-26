  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

4 bodies found in basement apartment in upstate New York

By Eyewitness News
TROY, New York (WABC) --
Four people were found dead in a home in upstate New York Tuesday, and authorities believe their deaths are suspicious.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in Troy, a city near Albany. Investigators said the property manager found four people unresponsive in the unit and called for help.

"Unfortunately it's horrible, terrible, sad, sad especially at this time of year that there's four deceased folks in there and we're going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here," Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf said.



DeWolf said the deaths are being investigated as homicides, and detectives are actively working to collect evidence.

No arrests have been made in the case.

No other details are being released at this time. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
homicide investigationhomicidebody foundNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Bodega clerk fights off would-be robber
Teacher violently attacked trying to break up fight
Internet-famous 'hugging dog,' owner homeless after fire
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Couple, dog found dead in apparent holiday murder-suicide
Christmas Eve fireworks accident leaves dozens injured
AccuWeather: Bitter cold sets in for the rest of the week
Bitter cold, several feet of snow hit parts of eastern US
Show More
Family shaken after mother, son shot on Christmas Day
Boy recovering after falling through ice while chasing dog
Dead whale washes up on Long Island beach
Woman tied up and robbed in New Jersey home invasion
Passenger had gun, ammunition in airport carry-on bag
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
PHOTOS: Pedestrians injured by driver in Melbourne
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
More Photos