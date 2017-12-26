4 bodies found in basement apartment in upstate New York

Four people were found dead in a home in upstate New York Tuesday, and authorities believe their deaths are suspicious.The bodies were discovered Tuesday afternoon in a basement apartment in Troy, a city near Albany. Investigators said the property manager found four people unresponsive in the unit and called for help."Unfortunately it's horrible, terrible, sad, sad especially at this time of year that there's four deceased folks in there and we're going to do everything we can to look into this and get to the bottom of what happened here," Troy Police Capt. Dan DeWolf said.DeWolf said the deaths are being investigated as homicides, and detectives are actively working to collect evidence.No arrests have been made in the case.No other details are being released at this time. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------