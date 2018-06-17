Authorities say three people were shot and another was injured outside a Greenwich Village hookah lounge early Sunday.Shortly before 4 a.m. police received a call of persons shot at the Falucka Lounge on Bleecker Street.One man was shot outside the door and two others were shot down the street, investigators said.The three victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.Police are still trying to determine what led to the gunfire.A fourth man was injured in the chaos after the shooting, suffering cuts and bruises.Police are searching for the gunman, who fled the scene.----------