EXPLOSION

4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in Newark, NJ

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Four people were injured in an apparent boiler explosion at a home in Newark Thursday morning.

The victims were hurt in the explosion and fire on Cedar Avenue just before 8 a.m.

All are believed to be members of the same family.

They were taken to burn unit at a hospital in Livingston. One of the victims, an adult, had serious burns.

The others, including children, were less seriously injured.

The photo above shows the windows are all blown out, the front door was blown off and other damage to the building.

The blast left two families out of their home.
