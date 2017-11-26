5 African-American churches vandalized in Morris County, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
A bias crime investigation is underway in New Jersey after at least five predominantly black churches were left with broken windows and damaged exterior signs.

Police say they were notified Saturday about the vandalism overnight at Church of God in Christ for All Saints; Bethel A.M.E. Church; Calvary Baptist Church; and Union Baptist Church, all in Morristown; and Morristown Church of Christ in Morris Township.

Police say they have increased the number of patrols at the churches and are asking that people remain vigilant.

Governor-elect Phil Murphy tweeted that he was "disgusted by reported vandalism of African-American churches across Morristown."


Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Bias Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Police at 973-538-2200, or Morris Township Police at 973-539-0777.

