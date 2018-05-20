5 men rescued after boat overturns off Jersey Shore

EMBED </>More Videos

Five men were rescued after their boat overturned off the New Jersey coast.

Eyewitness News
KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) --
New York's Bravest helped come to the aid of five men trapped on an overturned boat in rough waters off the Jersey Shore.

An FDNY Marine boat raced out of Staten Island Friday night to find the men about five miles off Union Beach in Monmouth County not far from the Keansburg fishing pier.

The FDNY responders joined with the Middletown fire department to safely bring the boaters back to land at Middletown Road in New Jersey.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier says Middletown firefighters rescued two boaters and the FDNY got three out of the water.

"There were waves crashing over our bow making navigation very difficult for us," said FDNY Lieutenant Philip Miller. "It was completely dark, rough water, and they were holding on for dear life."

Miller said rescuers arrived "just in time". He said the boaters were showing signs of hypothermia on the way home.

It's still unclear what caused the boat to capsize.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentboatingfdnywater rescueMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Wake for 10-year-old girl killed in NJ school bus crash
Investigation underway after 25 hospitalized from reactions to K2
Police: Woman groped through bedroom window in Brooklyn
Cougar attack kills 1 mountain biker, injures 2nd
94-year-old man attacked on front stoop of Queens home
Call for 'hardening' of schools after Santa Fe shooting
Santa Fe shooting victim's mother says daughter turned down suspect's advances
Dead whale that washed ashore on LI may have been hit by boat
Show More
McDonald's drive-thru argument leads to shooting
Royal family thanks those who celebrated wedding
Royal wedding recap: All the best moments
Woman critically injured after exiting car on NJ highway
Derby winner Justify crosses finish line first in Preakness
More News