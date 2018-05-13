U.S. & WORLD

5-year-old Colorado girl attacked by large bear in yard

EMBED </>More Videos

The young girl went into the yard early Sunday morning thinking she'd heard sounds from her dog, her mom said. (Shutterstock)

GRAND JUNCTION, Co. --
A young girl is recovering after she was attacked by a bear outside her home early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The 5-year-old girl went out into her yard in a rural part of Grand Junction, Colorado, around 2:30 a.m. to investigate barking dogs. Her mother went out into the yard after she heard screaming, and she saw the bear dragging her daughter. After the mother began screaming, the bear dropped the girl and retreated.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is in fair condition as of Sunday afternoon. She is expected to fully recover.

The family keeps pigs, cows and goats in the yard, and neighbors told ABC News that there have been reports of bears in the neighborhood in the past. The home is not far from the Colorado River.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that it is working with federal authorities to track the bear involved in the incident. The agency is urging local residents to exercise caution as it deploys tracking dogs and bear traps to find the animal.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wild animalsu.s. & worldbearanimal attack
U.S. & WORLD
Candidate drops f-bomb against NRA in searing campaign ad
Terminally ill mom watches son graduate in bedside ceremony
VIDEO: Kitten rescued after getting head stuck in hoop base
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Man stabbed to death inside apartment in the Bronx
Man wanted for groping women on MTA buses in Queens
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Chili's restaurant chain hit with credit and debit card data breach
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Show More
Woman fatally stabbed, boyfriend charged with murder
Attacker who stabbed 5 in Paris was on radicalism database
Body discovered in attic of home following fire
Video: iPhone explodes, catches fire in repair shop
Broadway performance canceled after injury to Jim Parsons
More News