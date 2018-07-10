67-year-old woman shot in face at Staten Island bus stop

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more on the woman shot in the face at a Staten Island bus stop.

NEW BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) --
A 67-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face, seemingly by a stranger, at a Staten Island bus stop Tuesday.

It happened on Jersey Street in the New Brighton section just after noon.

The victim, later identified as 67-year-old Francella Williams, is said to live in the neighborhood and was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center where police say she is on life support.

Her niece said by the time she heard the shots and ran out of her house, her aunt was on the ground, bleeding from her face where she had been shot.

Williams' family members say she was innocently walking across the street to visit her niece when someone opened fire.

Relatives say this is the second time she has been shot. She survived the first shooting several years ago only to be rushed into surgery again.

The suspect is believed to be a black male unknown to the victim.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingbus stationStaten IslandNew York CityNew Brighton
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News