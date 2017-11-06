SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas --At least 26 people are dead and 27 injured after a gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Among those who were killed, 12-14 of them were children, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told ABC13. Eight members of the same family were also killed.
A top Texas public safety officer says that 23 of the people found dead in a shooting at a Baptist church were found inside the building, two others were outside and one person was transported but died later.
Officials said the ages of those killed were 18 months to 77 years, and the ages of those injured were 5 to 72.
VICTIMS
Holcombe family
Eight members of the Holcombe family were killed, ABC News has confirmed. Bryan Holcombe, an associate pastor at the church, was killed in the gunfire, according to his parents. Karla Holcombe, Bryan Holcombe's wife of about four decades, was killed.
Bryan and Karla Holcombe's son Marc Daniel Holcombe, 36, also was killed, as was Marc's 1-year-old child, Noah.
Crystal Holcombe, who was pregnant, was also killed. She had five children, and three of them - Emily, Megan and Greg - died.
All at once, Joe and Claryce Holcombe lost children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a future great-grandchild.
Annabelle Renee Pomeroy
First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC News that his youngest daughter, 14-year-old Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, had been killed in the shooting. The pastor had been in Oklahoma and was not present for the shooting. He described his daughter as "one very beautiful, special child."
Richard and Theresa Rodriguez
Richard Rodriguez, 51, and his wife Theresa are also among the dead, ABC News confirmed. His daughter Regina told the Associated Press that he attended church every Sunday.
Emily Garza
Emily Garza's aunt Mandi Lookingbill told ABC News she was killed in the shooting.
Haley Krueger
Krueger's mother confirmed to ABC News that her daughter was killed in the shooting.
Joann Ward and children
ABC News has confirmed that Joann Ward and two of her children, Brooke Ward and Emily Garza, were killed in the shooting. One of her surviving children, Ryland Ward, is currently hospitalized.
Lulu White
Lulu White's sister, Mary Mishler Clyburn, confirmed that White was killed.
INJURIES
At least 14 people are being treated at hospitals near Sutherland Springs.
Connally Memorial Medical Center
- Eight people received at Connally Memorial
- Three still at Connally Memorial, one person discharged and four transferred to higher level of care
University of Hospital in San Antonio
- One person discharged
- Five adults and four children were received at University Hospital in San Antonio
- A tenth person expected soon at the hospital
Editor's note: An official initially said the ages of the deceased were 5 to 72. This story was updated after officials clarified that those were the ages of the injured.