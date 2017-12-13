Elderly deli worker shot and killed in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the killing of a deli worker in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after an 80-year-old deli worker was shot and killed on Tuesday in East New York, Brooklyn.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside of the deli on Stanley Avenue at Ashford Street.

The deli worker, 80-year-old Abdulla Yafaee, had an argument with a customer earlier in the day.

Police say that man returned and opened fire, shooting Yafaee in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Lucy Yang reports from the scene in East New York.



Residents say he was a kind and quiet man.

"It's crazy, in this neighborhood, they need to put more patrol officers down here," said Eric Perez, an East New York resident. "I was just on this corner a little while ago with my daughter, we go into that corner store all the time. I can't imagine if I was in there with my daughter when that happened."

There was another attempted robbery at the store in 2016.

And in 2014 a worker died of a heart attack after a violent robbery at the same store.

So far there are no arrests.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingelderlyburglaryEast New YorkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter blast arrives
Democrat Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate race in stunning upset
Suspect's wife discloses conversation on day of pipe bomb attack
NJ and LI rail service disrupted in separate incidents
2 injured when tractor-trailer hits car on I-95 in Westchester
Suspects sought for assaulting off-duty MTA worker
Heroic transit worker jumps into action after subway explosion
3 teens stabbed during fight outside NYC high school
Show More
Schumer's office says he is target of smear campaign
2 accused of using stolen credit card to go skydiving
3 NYC terror attacks In 15 months: Many similarities
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
Kaepernick's visit to Rikers Island outrages jail union
More News
Top Video
This is not your typical visit with the dentist
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Sandy Kenyon: 'The Shape of Water' is one of the year's best
Heroic transit worker jumps into action after subway explosion
More Video