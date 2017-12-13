  • LIVE VIDEO Sen. Schumer discusses Democratic win & taxes

Elderly deli worker shot and killed in Brooklyn

Derick Waller has the latest on the killing of a deli worker in Brooklyn.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are investigating after an 80-year-old deli worker was shot and killed on Tuesday in East New York, Brooklyn.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. inside of the deli on Stanley Avenue at Ashford Street.

The deli worker, 80-year-old Abdulla Yafaee, had an argument with a customer earlier in the day.

Police say that man returned and opened fire, shooting Yafaee in the chest.

He was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

Lucy Yang reports from the scene in East New York.



Residents say he was a kind and quiet man.

"It's crazy, in this neighborhood, they need to put more patrol officers down here," said Eric Perez, an East New York resident. "I was just on this corner a little while ago with my daughter, we go into that corner store all the time. I can't imagine if I was in there with my daughter when that happened."

There was another attempted robbery at the store in 2016.

And in 2014 a worker died of a heart attack after a violent robbery at the same store.

So far there are no arrests.

