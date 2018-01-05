  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
CARBON MONOXIDE

9, including 10-year-old girl, sickened in Yonkers carbon monoxide incident

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the carbon monoxide incident in Yonkers.

By
YONKERS, New York (WABC) --
Nine people from a Yonkers apartment building were hospitalized overnight Friday after complaining of lightheadedness, dizziness and vomiting, all symptoms of possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims, from the home at 104 Oak Street, were all conscious when dealing with EMT personnel.

They were taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Emergency personnel and Con Edison crews determined that a clogged chimney led to the buildup of fumes.

Most of the victims have been released, but residents of a third floor apartment -- including a 10-year-old girl -- are still at Jacobi for observation.

Authorities say their lives were likely saved by a carbon monoxide detector.

"That tells us there was a problem," one resident said. "My wife called in the emergency. But everybody's OK."

Vanessa Jones lives across the street and saw firefighters bringing sickened residents out of the building around 2:30 a.m.

"They were carrying equipment, detectors, and they kept beeping, beeping, beeping off the charts," she said. "A lady sitting on the stairs, so you know she wasn't feeling well. And you had a young girl standing next to the building, and she was kind of wobbling."

Yonkers fire officials say carbon monoxide emergencies occur more frequently during the extreme cold, as residents close and seal windows and furnaces operate for longer stretches.

"It's imperative that people know they need to have carbon monoxide detectors within 15 feet of all areas used for sleeping," Yonkers Fire Captain Christopher Desantis said.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
carbon monoxideYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARBON MONOXIDE
Collapsed chimney liner blamed for fatal CO incident
13-year-old girl dies, several others injured by carbon monoxide poisoning in NJ
Parents worry about air quality at LI middle school
Carbon monoxide incident in Jersey City injures 13 people
More carbon monoxide
Top Stories
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
New York's coldest job
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
Off-duty police lieutenant struck, killed after crash
Flight diverted after man smears feces in plane bathrooms
Tenants without heat brace for bitter cold
Woman with breast cancer dies hours after dream wedding
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Show More
Report of engine fire prompts plane to turn around after JFK takeoff
Man convicted in kidnapping case involving severed penis
FBI investigating Clinton Foundation corruption claims
Abused dog found in trash bag heads to pre-adoption home
At least 2 deaths reported as result of monster storm
More News
Top Video
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
New York's coldest job
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video