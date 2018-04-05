About a dozen animals killed in Long Island pet store fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3304855" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sone animals were lost, but many others were saved during a pet store in Centereach

Approximately a dozen pets died in a fire at a Long Island pet store Thursday morning.The flames broke out at Magic Isle on Middle Country Road in Centereach just before 10 a.m.Firefighters from Centereach, Coram and Lake Ronkonkoma responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.No one was inside at the time.Police and firefighters could be seen removing dozens of cages and glass containers from the premises, saving animals that may have survived.The Brookhaven Town fire marshal also responded, and so far, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------