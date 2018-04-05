About a dozen animals killed in Long Island pet store fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter AJ Ross has the latest on the fire that killed dozens of pets. (WABC)

CENTEREACH, Long Island (WABC) --
Approximately a dozen pets died in a fire at a Long Island pet store Thursday morning.

The flames broke out at Magic Isle on Middle Country Road in Centereach just before 10 a.m.

Firefighters from Centereach, Coram and Lake Ronkonkoma responded to the scene and extinguished the fire.

No one was inside at the time.
EMBED More News Videos

Sone animals were lost, but many others were saved during a pet store in Centereach


Police and firefighters could be seen removing dozens of cages and glass containers from the premises, saving animals that may have survived.

The Brookhaven Town fire marshal also responded, and so far, the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petsfireCentereachSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vassell's parents: Police did not have to shoot our son
NY attorney general to investigate deadly police shooting
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
2 charged in deadly Nassau Expressway crash; 2 laid to rest
Courtroom cleared after family screams at suspect in 3-year-old's death
Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage
Child struck by falling street sign in Midtown
Show More
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran
Sentencing set for Rikers attacker on correction captain
7 charged in NJ radio host's death, tied to spouse's drug ring
Trump signs proclamation authorizing National Guard to southern border
More News