The leader of an after-school program in the Bronx is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl who was in his care.Michael Jenkins, 24, leads the after school program at Angelo Patri Middle School on Webster Ave. in the Tremont section.He was arrested and charged with rape, criminal sex act, forcible touching, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and sex abuse, after police said he lured a 13-year-old girl to his home and raped her.Investigators are concerned there could be more victims and are asking them to come forward.Jenkins is a subcontractor with the Department of Education and not a city employee. His arraignment is expected sometime Thursday.