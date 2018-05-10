AIRBNB

California Airbnb host says her home was brutally ransacked by renters

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's Deputies and Airbnb are now looking into the ransacking and burglary of a rental home in Discovery Bay. (KGO-TV)

By
DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. --
Sheriff's deputies and Airbnb are now looking into the ransacking and burglary of a rental home in Discovery Bay, California.

The entrance to Kaz Jones' weekend home in Discovery Bay says "Welcome." It does not say "Help Yourself."

RELATED: Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed

But between Sunday and Thursday, the host says people who rented their home did just that. Her daughter Emily says the first Warning came when her mom checked the security cameras early Tuesday morning.

"Three a.m...the security cameras went out. That's when we knew something was wrong," said Emily.

Emily, who doesn't want her last name used, says that's because the burglars took the security cameras and that's not all.

"The TV is gone," she added.

The cleaning staff found the extent of the damage later that day. To add insult to injury they stole the washer and dryer and apparently tried to take the dishwasher and couldn't.

"This was not a gentle crime. The doors were ripped off their hinges," Emily told ABC7 News.

RELATED: Oakland home trashed by Airbnb renter who threw wild party

The burglars also coated the floors, steps, and counters in vegetable oil in hopes of hiding the fingerprints. The family says they have reported the crime to Airbnb, but are waiting to hear back.

In fact, they say the only message received so far is one asking them to review the renter.

Airbnb sent ABC7 News a statement saying they have zero tolerance for this behavior and that the renter is permanently banned from their platform.

They also promise to work with authorities. And that the family will be supported by their million dollar host guarantee program.

Since ABC7 News' initial report, Airbnb says they are working with the family to make things right.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Airbnb.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airbnbrentersrental propertyrobberytheftinvestigationpoliceDiscovery Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AIRBNB
Controversial bodycam released involving Bob Marley's granddaughter
Friends stopped by PD leaving Airbnb demand accountability
Woman sends warning after Airbnb rental leaves home trashed
Report slams Airbnb for raising cost of housing in NYC
More airbnb
Top Stories
6 hurt when car jumps curb, crashes into storefront in Chelsea
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
Man accused of sex abuse, luring teen with dog-walking app
Suspect in brutal Queens attack confessed, police say
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
Show More
Friends stopped by PD leaving Airbnb demand accountability
Manslaughter charges dropped in 2012 Nassau officer death
New gun policy inside luxury loft has tenants up in arms
Arrest in attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Police release sketch of man who flashed girl on subway
More News