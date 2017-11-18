Hamilton Heights fire: All tenants accounted for inside building

The fast-moving fire that ripped through a building in Manhattan is finally out Saturday, but the devastation remains as the cleanup and investigation get underway.

The NYPD says everyone in the building is now accounted for. Late Friday night FDNY Chief of Department James Leonard said they were looking for one tenant who was believed to be inside the building. On Saturday officials said he was actually in North Carolina and was not home at the time.
At least 20 families are without a home, and nine people -- including seven firefighters and one police officer -- were injured battling the massive six-alarm blaze that broke out around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 565 West 144th Street, near Broadway, in Hamilton Heights.

FDNY apparatus remained on the scene as firefighters checked for hotspots, and so far, no cause has been determined.

The fire started on the sixth floor, which is the top floor of the building, and quickly spread to the fifth floor and roof. The top two floors were completely consumed by the fire, and there was a partial collapse of the roof from the water used to fight the fire.

The efforts went on throughout the night, and now, residents are wondering when they'll be able to return.

"The fire is still under investigation," FDNY Deputy Chief Charles Silvia said. "It is not structurally sound, so we can't get into the building at this point to do any searches. We'll have to see how the building engineers evaluate the building."

The Red Cross is working with residents of 40 units who were displaced.

