Alleged MS-13 gang members charged in murder of teen found in Massapequa nature preserve

Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, and Carlos Portillo, 22 (Nassau County Police Department)

Eyewitness News
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) --
Two reputed members of the MS-13 gang are under arrest on Long Island on Wednesday for the murder of a teenager earlier this year.

Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, and Carlos Portillo, 22, have been charged with second degree murder after Nassau County Police say they killed 19-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay last March.

The 19-year-old's body was found dumped in the Massapequa Preserve after police say he was lured into a car by the alleged gang members, taken to the secluded location, and fatally attacked with knives and machetes.

Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19


Granados-Coreas and Portillo allegedly did this to boost their status within the notorious street gang, according to prosecutors.

Both defendants have been arraigned and remain in police custody.

Officials say more arrests in this case are possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
ms-13 gangbody foundnassau county newslong islandMassapequa
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Body found in Massapequa Preserve ruled a homicide
Body found in Massapequa Preserve
Top Stories
Exclusive: Girl calls for help after kids tied up in frightening home invasion
Meeting to address health concerns at Brookhaven school
FBI agent hurt when flash grenade accidentally goes off
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Root rot caused tree to fall on mom, kids in Central Park
NYC church removes 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
NJ teen files lawsuit over alleged police brutality
Show More
Missing 12-year-old boy with autism from the Bronx found safe
Under pressure, Trump disbands business advisory councils
Photo released of man wanted in subway slashing
2 crew members sickened during JetBlue flight
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos