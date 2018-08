A suspected member of the deadly Trinitarios gang is facing charges for a violent robbery on the Upper East Side.Missael Alvarez, 16, was arrested and charged with robbery.Police say Alvarez and another suspect hit a 46-year-old man in the head before robbing him on East 75th Street last week.The NYPD says it is cracking down on the Trinitarios gang , which is also believed to be behind the killing of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx.----------