UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of a nanny accused of killing two young children in her care.
At around 11:15 a.m. the judge gave final instructions to the six men and six women who for weeks have listened to gut-wrenching testimony, gruesome details of the murders of 6-year-old Lulu and 2-year-old Leo Krim.
Their former nanny is accused of stabbing the children the children on October 25, 2012.
Their mother, Marina Krim had just returned from swimming lessons with her 3-year-old daughter, only to find her son and daughter dead in the bathtub.
Ortega's attorney maintains that the 55-year-old suffers from mental illness, severe depression, and that she lacks the capacity to form intent to kill.
Prosecutors however say that she knew exactly what she was doing and carried out a well-planned attack.
Alternate juror Chloe Beck said that in the beginning she did feel that Ortega was guilty, but now after hearing all of the testimony she doesn't know what to think.
This entire experience, understandably, had a profound effect on these jurors.
Beck says that she'll never be the same.
"Throughout this whole case, I've been saying that Leo has my heart. I think it was from when they showed the vacation book and you see him holding his dad's beer and you would just see the life," Beck said. "I would always say that he had such life and you could just tell that he was this Gerber baby who had so much to live for and the juxtaposition of seeing him...he became so small. To know that the dad had to be pulled off a plane, just two days before his birthday I'm finding out, to have to say goodbye to your kids just thinking you're going on a business trip never thinking that would be the last time you saw them and to know that...he seems like the type of father who wants to protect his family, and to know that he was the most helpless in that moment just (shakes head)."
Kevin Krim was in court during the closing arguments on Monday.
Beck feels the jury has a lot of work ahead of them to determine the verdict.
Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars if convicted.
The Krim family released a new video on their foundation's Facebook page promising a statement after the verdict. Until that time, in the spirit of the foundation, they asked that people continue to "see possibility, seek positivity, and choose creativity."
