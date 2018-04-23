At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy

(@105firephotos via Twitter)

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
At least one person was injured when the wall of a pharmacy collapsed in the Bronx Monday, sending bricks and the business' awning crashing to the sidewalk.

The FDNY responded to 849 Soundview Avenue in the Soundview section to find the parapet wall of the building, located along a strip of stores, partially collapsed.

One person was taken to Jacobi hospital with a back injury, though it is unclear if that person was hit by the debris.

Seven stores were evacuated as a precaution, while the Department of Buildings works to determine the structural stability of the building.

