

Jump in the new 2018 Toyota Camry for the ride of your life!

The new 2018 Toyota Camry XSE will take you on the ride of your life at the New York International Auto Show.

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --
Professional Driver, Kevin Madsen, took us for a spin in the brand new 2018 Toyota Camry XSE.

After jumping in the front seat with a professional stunt driver, you get to test the speed of the Camry with twists and turns - dodging obstacles.

The Camry Thrill puts consumers into an unexpectedly thrilling drive course, showing off all the surprising fun the new Camry XSE has to offer.

The activation at Javits Convention Center's drive area transforms into a pro driver-led experience unlike any other.

Acceleration - AMCI Pro Drivers take consumers straight off the line where they instantly feel the Camry's horsepower

Reverse on an Ice Sheet - The acceleration run ends with a hard stop and quick a turn. Then consumers are suddenly reversing in the Camry, the driver places the car into a 90-degree reverse j-turn on synthetic ice

Donuts - Just when consumers have caught their breath, the Pro Drivers come over a short stability ramp and complete a donut to keep the thrill level high

Accident Avoidance & Pot Holes - Consumer are shown Toyota's accident avoidance capability with a real-life fast maneuver mid-course before they are quickly put across our NY city pot holes showing off Camry's NVH

Slalom - The final Camry Thrill Ride course elements end with a dive straight into a slalom, showing once again the great handling and grace under power from the Camry XSE

Don't miss your chance to jump into the front seat and take the ride of your life, visit the New York International Auto Show through April 8.

WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM
