NEW YORK AUTO SHOW

Check out the new Porsche Panamera premiering at the New York International Auto Show

EMBED </>More Videos

Lee Goldberg shows you the wagon version of the Porsche Panamera (WABC)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The Porsche Panamera is ranked #1 in Super Luxury Cars by U.S. News & World Report, and a new wagon version of the vehicle will premiere at the New York International Auto Show.

With a starting base price of $85,000, the 2018 Porsche Panamera is a luxury vehicle with a 330 horse powered engine that goes zero-to-60 in 5.4 seconds.

The base engine is 3.0 liter V-6 with rear-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic.

All-wheel drive is optional, and buyers can upgrade to a 440-hp engine pr a 462-hp hybrid, which offers electric-only driving.

You can compare all of the models on Porsche's website, and see one up close at the New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center March 30 through April 8.
WATCH "IN THE FAST LANE" SATURDAY AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY.COM

----------
* More New York Auto Show coverage
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
automotivenew york auto showNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK AUTO SHOW
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at the NY Auto Show
New Jeep Wrangler adds perks, stays true to WWII-era design
New York International Auto Show special: 'In The Fast Lane' (Part 1)
New York International Auto Show special: 'In The Fast Lane' (Part 2)
More new york auto show
AUTOMOTIVE
Watch "In the Fast Lane" at the NY Auto Show
New Jeep Wrangler adds perks, stays true to WWII-era design
7 On Your Side: Junked jalopy causes parking fine frustrations
7 On Your Side: Stolen car resurfaces after 30 years but owner can't get it back
More Automotive
Top Stories
Corey Feldman says he is hospitalized after being stabbed
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Driver killed in New Jersey toll plaza crash
Lawsuit filed against production co. in fatal Harlem fire
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Man hit with brick in head in random Midtown attack
Show More
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
Wife of man arrested in Mexico with teen files for divorce
Farewell to a hero: Funeral held for fallen FDNY firefighter
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
MTA bus driver fatally runs over coworker
More News
Top Video
Check out a Porsche premiering at the New York International Auto Show
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video