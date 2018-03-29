MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --Electric vehicles are making the turn from a select product to one that more Americans are choosing to drive.
In 2018, EVs will become more affordable, drive farther and become more available than ever before.
Cars like the Chevy Bolt EV, Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model 3 are more popular than ever, even though the numbers are still low compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles.
The Leaf is the most affordable of the bunch, even though it doesn't go as far. -- only 150 miles on a charge. However, the price is under $30,000.
To learn more about electric vehicles, check out this article from CNN. To see one up close, visit the New York International Auto Show through April 8.
