A baby was found in a pile of trash at a park in Astoria, Queens, officials said.Authorities said a resident noticed an unpleasant smell when he entered Dutch Kills Playground on Saturday morning just before 11. In trash can, his friend found a baby boy wrapped in a plastic yellow bag. The resident frantically waved his friend over, and they called 911."It's just really messed up, and really foul. It's just something I really didn't want to see. Having to see kids like that and seeing babies left like that. It's just wrong," says Devon Davis.Officials say the baby was a few weeks old, and was dead when it was found.Detectives spent most of Saturday searching for clues in in trash cans in the park on 36th Avenue and Crescent Street.No arrests have been made.----------