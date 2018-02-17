  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Baby found wrapped in plastic bag in trash bin at Queens park

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on a baby who was found dead in a Queens trash bin. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
A baby was found in a pile of trash at a park in Astoria, Queens, officials said.

Authorities said a resident noticed an unpleasant smell when he entered Dutch Kills Playground on Saturday morning just before 11. In trash can, his friend found a baby boy wrapped in a plastic yellow bag. The resident frantically waved his friend over, and they called 911.

"It's just really messed up, and really foul. It's just something I really didn't want to see. Having to see kids like that and seeing babies left like that. It's just wrong," says Devon Davis.

Officials say the baby was a few weeks old, and was dead when it was found.

Detectives spent most of Saturday searching for clues in in trash cans in the park on 36th Avenue and Crescent Street.

No arrests have been made.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
babybaby rescuedQueensAstoria
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday snowfall causing messy roads
Principal has emotional message after Fla. school shooting
Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland shooting victim from NJ
100 pizzas and counting: Police probe pizza stalker
Woman falls out window while violating protective order
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
Man dies after piece of fire escape fell 7 stories in SoHo
Show More
State investigated Florida shooting suspect after self-harm
More than a dozen hurt in building fire in Little Italy
Woman slashed in the face in Hell's Kitchen
Mets' David Wright still unsure of when he'll be able to play
Truck crashes into house, injures occupants
More News
Top Video
Report details alleged Trump affair with Playboy playmate
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Where you can find Cats On Glass
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More Video