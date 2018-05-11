PIT BULL

Baby makes remarkable recovery months after pit bull attack on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Months after a vicious pit bull attack nearly killed a baby boy, his family is thanking the brain surgeon who saved his life.

Nathan Na'anmiap, then two months old, was in a car seat as his mother visited their landlady in Elmont, Long Island, on March 8 when two pit bulls ran out of the landlady's house and attacked Nathan and his mother.

He was severely injured, with bites to his face and head.

Now 5 months old, little Nathan has made a remarkable recovery, thanks to the team at Cohen Children's Medical Center.

After the attack, doctors noticed the dog's teeth had punctured and fractured the baby's skull, leaving the little boy suffering seizures and in grave condition.

It took a five-hour operation to repair Nathan's injuries, and doctors admit that will have to continue to monitor him for years.

They said Nathan's injuries thankfully happened in a forgiving part of the brain, and he has a great shot at a normal life.

