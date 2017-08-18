EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2319261" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Spring barber accused of indecent exposure ran from cameras as he left jail.

A Texas barber has been arrested for indecent exposure after a mother claimed she found him masturbating and staring at her children.Police say 32-year-old Jeremiah Siqueido kept taking numerous breaks while cutting the children's hair on August 16 in the 23000 block of Aldine Westfield Drive.The child's mother told deputies she followed Siqueido when he walked into a back room and found him masturbating while staring in the direction of her and her children."She was very, very explicit with what she saw, with both of his hands and where they were positioned and what she actually saw," Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. "That was a big factor in our DA taking charges."In 2005, Siqueido was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to five years in prison. He was dating the then 2-year-old victim's biological mother, who lost custody. A woman who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons adopted the child, and she is now 14."He had poured boiling hot water on her, and she had third-degree burns from head to toe all over her body," the adopted mother said.She says the teen is scarred for life."Once a pedophile, always a pedophile in my book," the adopted mother said. "This observant mother was a good mother to observe what he was doing. I'm 100 percent there are other victims out there."Frank Montalvo, the owner of the barber shop, said Siqueido had worked for him for several years and was a good employee. Montalvo said he was "very, very sorry" about the incident."I don't blame her," he said. "I would react the same way. I used to bring my children to this barber shop before I owned it and never had any incidents."Siqueido has been charged with indecent exposure with a child and is being held on a $5,000 bond.