Police: Bicyclist arrested after app directs him into Lincoln Tunnel

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police arrested a man who was riding his bicycle into the Lincoln Tunnel Tuesday evening.

At about 6 p.m., police say 19-year-old Bruce Lee rode the bicycle into the center tube of the tunnel, New Jersey bound.

He said he was delivering Chinese food and said that he was on Dyer Avenue in Manhattan when he was directed into the tunnel by the Waze navigation app on his phone.

Lee was found to be in possession of a dagger and placed under arrest, according to police.

He was charged with trespass and criminal possession of a weapon.

Traffic was briefly shut down during the incident.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bicyclelincoln tunneldelivery servicewazeManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man fatally struck trying to cross LIE in Queens
Surgeon accused of assaulting nurse cleared of all charges
Trump: Ban devices that turn weapons into machine guns
Police: Student shoots himself in middle school bathroom
1 dead, 4 hurt in collision of NJ Transit bus and dump truck
Police: Man stabs niece to death inside apartment
Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens
Authorities: Man crashes after stealing police cruiser
Show More
Developer offers free apartments to Paterson police if they move in
Cars burst into flames after Bronx manhole fires
AccuWeather: Warm Wednesday, record high expected
Flightulence: Passenger passing gas prompts emergency landing
Daytime street shooting caught on camera in Connecticut
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
Captain is New York's First Dog
More Photos