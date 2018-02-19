Bicyclist killed in hit and run crash at LaGuardia Airport

Josh Einiger has the latest on the fatal hit and run at LaGuardia.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit and run driver at LaGuardia Airport Monday night.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. on airport property at Marine Terminal Road and Runway Drive, an access road.

Port Authority police say a 36-year-old man on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at Elmhurst Hospital.

The victim was an employee of Swissport International Ltd, a Swiss aviation services company providing airport ground and cargo handling services.


The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

It is not yet known what type of vehicle struck the man.

Runway Drive was closed in both directions between 94th Street and Marine Terminal Road for the investigation but later reopened.
