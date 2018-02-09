Police have arrested a Bronx man accused of stalking and harassing of a supermodel over the past three months.Authorities say 37-year-old Brian Perez sent unwanted messages and videos on social media to Bella Hadid starting in December.The 21-year-old Hadid also told police she had seen Perez standing outside her Tribeca home.He was arrested after her security spotted him in the vicinity of her building around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.They followed him and called police.He was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking.----------