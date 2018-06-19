Building in Brooklyn evacuated after collapse of brick facade

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn reports from NewsCopter 7 on the facade collapse in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A building in Brooklyn had to be evacuated Tuesday following a partial facade collapse.

It happened on Java Street between Franklin Street and Manhattan Avenue in Greenpoint.

A brick facade came tumbling down from a three-story building, leaving the front porch completely covered in bricks.

Some residents on either side of the building also had to be evacuated.

A car in the driveway was crushed, but there are no reports of any injuries.

The FDNY and the Department of Buildings are on the scene. The DOB said its preliminary investigation determined that the collapse occurred due to water infiltration in the masonry.

There is no immediate danger of further collapse, officials said.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building vacatedcollapseGreenpointBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News